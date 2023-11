ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Sergey Tkachenko won silver of normal hill individual at the 2017 Winter Asian Games in Sapporo, Sports.kz reports.

Japanese Yukiya Sato was first with 254.0 meters and by his compatriot Yuken Iwasa - second with 251.0.

Other Kazakh ski jumpers showed the following results: Marat Zhaparov - seventh (198.5), and Sabyrzhan Muminov, Konstantin Sokolenko shared ninth place (178.5).