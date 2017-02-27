2017 Asian Winter Games officially closed

SAPPORO. KAZINFORM 2017 Asian Winter Games have been officially closed in Sapporo, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As previously reported, Team Kazakhstan took fourth place in the overall medal standings with 32 medals (9 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze).

Host country Japan won 74 medals (27 gold, 21 silver, 24 bronze). South Korea is second with 50 (16 gold, 18 silver, 16 bronze). And team China is third (12 gold, 14 silver, 9 bronze)

Kazakh biathletes Galina Vishnevskaya and Yan Savitsky won individual gold medals and as part of the team in mixed relay along with Daria Usanova and Maxim Braun. Among gold medalists are also skiers Rinat Mukhin, Julia Galysheva and men's ice hockey team.

Silver to national team has been brought by skier Elena Colomina (her was the first medal for Kazakhstan at the Asian Games), Sergei Cherepanov, as well as the men's team in relay (Sergey Cherepanov, Erdos Akhmad, Nicholay Chebotko, Rinat Mukhin). Kazakh ski jumpers (Sabyrzhan Muminov, Konstantin Sokolenko, Marat Zhaparov, Sergey Tkachenko) also got silver and so did skater Denis Kuzin, biathletes Vasily Podkorytov, Yan Savitsky, Alina Raikova, mixed relay team (Alina Raikova Anna Kistanova, Vasily Podkorytov, Anton Pantov) and skier Yulia Galysheva.

Bronze winners are skiers Elena Kolomina, Nikolay Chebotko, Dmitry Reyherd, ski jumpers Sergey Tkachenko and Marat Zhaparov, men's speed skating team (Dmitry Babenko, Denis Kuzin, Fyodor Mezentsev) and women's short track team (Madina Zhanbusinova, Kim Iong A, Anastasia Krestova, Anita Nagai, Olga Tikhonova), figure skater Elizabeth Tursynbayeva, biathletes Alina Raikova and Daria Usanova, as well as women's ice hockey team.

The VIII Asian Winter Games were held in Japan from February 19th to February 26. And 116 athletes represented Kazakhstan in 11 sports.