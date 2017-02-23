EN
    08:46, 23 February 2017 | GMT +6

    2017 Asian Winter Games: Skier Elena Kolomina wins third medal

    SAPPORO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani skier Elena Kolomina won her third medal at the VIII Asian Winter Games today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kolomina came second in 5km classical style race and putting the second silver in Team Kazakhstan's tally.

    Earlier Elena Kolomina has won silver in classic style individual sprint and bronze in 10km freestyle race.

    Team Kazakhstan is represented in six sports: curling, skiing, hockey, snowboarding, skating and short track.

     

