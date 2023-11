ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's national team took fourth place in the overall medal standings at the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Sports.kz reports.

On the final day of the Games Team Kazakhstan won 8 medals (3 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze).

There are 32 medals in national team's tally - 9 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze. Team Japan is first in medal standings, South Korea - second, and China - third.