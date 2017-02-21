2017 Asian Winter Games: Team Kazakhstan grabs another silver

SAPPORO. KAZINFORM Denis Kuzin won silver in 1,000 metre speed skating in Sapporo, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Japanese athletes Takuro Oda and Shunsuke Nakamura took gold and bronze medals respectively.

Kuzin's "Silver" became third medal for Team Kazakhstan at the Asian Games. Yesterday skier Elena Kolomina won silver in 1.4 km classic style sprint, and bronze in 10 kilometers freestyle race. Also today another skier Rinat Mukhin won first gold medal for Kazakhstan national team at 2017 Asian Winter Games.

Currently, Team Kazakhstan has 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals and stands fourth in total medal count.