2017 Asian Winter Games: Team Kazakhstan grabs two more medals

SAPPORO. KAZINFORM On Saturday Kazakh ski jumpers team won silver while figure skater Elizabeth Tursynbayeva a bronze medal of the Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, said Sports.kz.

Kazakh ski jumpers (Sabyrzhan Muminov, Konstantin Sokolenko, Marat Zhaparov and Sergey Tkachenko) (771.0) came second after Japan (975.6). Bronze went to South Koreans (726.3).





Tursynbayeva was second in long program with 121.88 points, and third overall with 175.04 points. South Korean Dabin Choi was first (187.54), and Chinese Li Jiyun second (175.60).





Another Kazakhstani Aiza Mambekova took the final eighth place (132.64).