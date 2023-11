ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani biathletes Galina Vishnevskaya and Alina Raikova won gold and bronze in 7.5 km sprint race at the 2017 Asian Winter Games in Sapporo, Sports.kz reports.

Yang Zhang of Team China took second place in the race.

Another two Kazakhstanis Daria Usanova and Anna Kistanova took fourth and seventh place respectively.