2017 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship kicks off

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The IIHF World Ice Hockey Championship will be held in Cologne and Paris from May 5 to 21, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The tournament will start with Sweden-Russia and Finland-Belarus matches.

16 national teams partake in the Championship. However, neither this nor next year Kazakh ice hockey team will not participate in it as it couldn't overcome the group stage.

Preliminary stage games, as well as quarter-finals, will be equally divided between Germany and France. And the main events will unfold in Cologne, where the semi-finals, final and bronze final will be played.