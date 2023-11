BAKU. KAZINFORM In the second Light Welterweight (69 kg) semifinal Kazakh athlete Ilya Ochkin lost to Azerbaijani Tamerlan Abdullayev, becoming the bronze prize-winner of the competition, Kazinform correspondent reported from Azerbaijan.









Today Azat Makhmetov (52 kg) and Tursynbai Kulahmet (75 kg) will fight for the gold of the Games.