    10:46, 06 March 2018 | GMT +6

    2017 Kazakh box office results published

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan ticket sales for 2017 stand at slightly over $44 million, Kazinform refers to energyprom.kz.

    "According to film distributors, interest in Kazakhstani films has increased. If in 2016, the domestic product made up 6% of all sales, in 2017 the figure was already at 13%. In total, the annual ticket sales amounted to $44.5 million last year," the report reads.

    It is noted that Kazakhstan films often fall into the top three of the box office. Thus, in the last weekend of February, according to the www.ticketon.kz, Kazakhstan-made Vacation in Thailand yielded only to Black Panther, collecting KZT64.4 million. For comparison, Black Panther, which holds the first place, collected KZT114.6 million.

    According to energyprom.kz, on average in January Kazakhstanis paid 1220 tenge for cinema tickets, which is 0.9% more than in 2017.

     

