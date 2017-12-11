2017 Nobel Laureates presented with awards

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM The 2017 Nobel Prize Laureates were presented with their awards on Sunday by King of Sweden, Carl XVI Gustaf in the capital Stockholm, Anadolu reports.

Kip Thorne, Barry Barish, and Rainer Weiss were presented with physics awards, while Jacques Dubochet, Joachim Frank, and Richard Henderson were given chemistry, Michael Young, Michael Rosbash, and Jeffrey Hall with physiology/medicine, Richard Thaler with economy, and Kazuo Ishiguro with literature.

The laureates were also given a diploma, a medallion, and 9 million Swedish Krona (around $1 million) each.

Around 1,500 people attended the Nobel dinner after the award ceremony, including Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, ministers, party representatives, representative of foreign countries, and Nobel laureates.

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in Norway's Oslo on Sunday.