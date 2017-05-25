2017 Rally Kazakhstan stage 4 ends in Mangystau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM The fourth stage of 2017 Rally Kazakhstan of FIA Cross-Country Rally World Cup Stage 5 has ended, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nasser Saleh Al-Attiyah finished the first for 2hrs 50min 43sec. He and his French co-driver showed the best time as per the results of four stages. It is the crew that started first at 8.00am today.





Stage 5 daytime route has a 370 km selective section; the day's total distance is 499.60km long. The race will be north of Kenderly where the cars will move counterclockwise to finish near Zhetybay village.





2017 Rally Kazakhstan consists of six stages. The total rally distance is 2,494 km and it mostly consists of speed sections. The crews compete in the following categories: Т1 - Improved Cross Country Vehicles, Т2 - Cross Country Series Production vehicles, Т3 - Lightweight Vehicles and National Class.





Over 20 crews from various countries of the world will participate in the competition.

"Tomorrow, the racers will partake in the final sixth stage of the race which is also the shortest (147.94 km long). The section is north of Aktau, so the racers will compete near the regional center", Yekaterina Peregudova in charge of rally press-center.