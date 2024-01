ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh men's Taekwondo team won the bronze medals of the 29th Summer Universiade in Taipei, Sports.kz reports.

In the Men's Team Kyorugi semi-final the Kazakh team (Marat Abdikaliyev, Nursultan Mamaev, Sultan Kalibekuly and Smayil Dyusebay) lost to Russians 10:18 becoming the bronze medalists.