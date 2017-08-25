2017 Summer Universiade: Team Kazakhstan wins another medal as Cansel Deniz claims silver

ASTANA. KAIZNFORM Cansel Deniz has won another silver for the national team of Kazakhstan in Women's 73 kg Taekwondo competition at the 29th Summer Universiade in Taipei today, Sports.kz reports.

In the final fight, the Kazakh taekwondoka lost to Dabin Lee from South Korea 11-34. On her way to the final Cansel defeated Susan Rose Barnett from Chile, Yanna Vivian Shneider from Germany, Mitzy Maez Toledo from Mexico, and Sude Bulut from Turkey.