ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today at the Summer Universiade in Taipei, Kazakh weightlifter Rustem Sybay has claimed silver in the Men's 94 kg weight category, Sports.kz reports.

In the sum of two lifts, Sybay scored 382 kg, only 1 kg less than Russian Yegor Klimonov who set the new Universiade record. Sarat Sumpradit from Thailand finished third with 381 kg.