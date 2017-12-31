EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:22, 31 December 2017 | GMT +6

    2017 was special for Astana - Mayor Issekeshev

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Astana city Asset Issekeshev has extended New Year congratulations, Kazinform reports.

    "Dear residents and guests of the capital city! Please accept my heartfelt New Year congratulations! The outgoing year was special for Astana. On the initiative of the Leader of the Nation, the capital of Kazakhstan hosted the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017, many high-level forums, conferences, sports and cultural events attended by guests from more than 100 countries of the world. New infrastructural, socially important facilities and residential complexes appeared in the city. It can safely be said the 2017 was a fruitful year for Astana," Issekeshev's congratulatory message reads.

    Mayor Issekeshev reminded that the upcoming year will also be special as Astana is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

    "I wish you and your families success, well-being, good health and new endeavors," he added.

     

     

    Tags:
    Astana Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!