EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:15, 07 August 2015 | GMT +6

    2017 Winter Universiade: 3 new sports facilities to be built in Almaty

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Local authorities pay utmost attention to the development of cultural and sports facilities in the city, Almaty mayor Akhmetzhan Yessimov said Friday.

    "Almaty authorities pay utmost attention to the cultural and sports facilities. The Medeu high-mountain skating rink, the Shymbulak ski resort, the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace and the Central Stadium have been repaired over the past couple of years. The Sunkar international ski jumping complex has been built. This unique complex is one of top 3 in the world," Mr. Yessimov said at a meeting in Almaty. In his words, three new facilities - a 12,000-all seated ice arena, an athletic village and another ice arena will be constructed in the city ahead of the 2017 Winter Universiade. "These facilities are expected to be commissioned next year," he added.

    Tags:
    2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty Sport Almaty Construction News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!