2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty to be broadcast in 100 countries

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty city will be broadcast in 100 countries of the world, said President of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Oleg Matytsin.

"We've partnered with Eurosport to broadcast the Winter Universiade live in 100 countries of the world," the FISU President said at a press conference in Almaty city on Friday.



In his words, the Universiade is not a mere sports event, but the project aimed at creating powerful heritage for many years to come.



"Residents of Almaty city should realized that the Universiade sports facilities will be used in the future in order to develop mass sports," Matytsin noted.



Earlier it was reported that the high-profile FISU delegation led by Oleg Matytsin consisting of heads of the national students' sport federations from the US, Russia, China, Japan, the UK, Germany, Italy, France, Canada, Sweden, Poland and many other countries arrived in Almaty city this week.



The delegation is expected to pay fam visits to all Winter Universiade sports facilities in the course of the three-day stay in Almaty.



Recall that the 2017 Winter Universiade will be held in Almaty city on January 29 - February 8. Over 2,000 athletes from more than 55 countries of the world are set to participate. 543 medals in 12 sports will be up for grabs at the Universiade. 3,000 volunteers are involved in the organization of the event. Some 30,000 local and foreign tourists are expected to visit Almaty during the Universiade.



