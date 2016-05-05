2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty to be the best in FISU history, hopes Milan Augustín

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Preparations for the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty city are in the full swing, says Milan Augustín, director of the FISU for Winter Universiades.

"During this working visit organized by FISU in association with the Organizing Committee, we've worked on a wide range of documents that should be prepared," Mr. Augustín shared in an interview with almaty2017.com, adding that the Organizing Committee and FISU maintain constant dialogue.

The director of the FISU for Winter Universiades noted that 60 countries that had already confirmed participation in the upcoming Winter Games would be pleased with its organization.

"I believe that the Universiade in Kazakhstan will be one of the best in FISU history," he added.

FISU delegation is currently in Almaty city inspecting the 2017 Winter Universiade facilities and meeting with members of the Organizing Committee.