2017 Winter Universiade organizer announces ‘sweet cooperation'

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Organizer of the 28th Winter Universiade in Almaty city has entered into partnership with JSC "Rakhat" and "Dr.Web", Kazinform correspondent reports.

JSC "Rakhat" is expected to deliver 8,5 tones of chocolate, waffles and biscuits to meet the needs of guests and participants of the upcoming university games.



"Rakhat is probably the best known confectionary brand in Kazakhstan and we are giving the guests of the 2017 Winter Universiade a chance to taste its products. We hope that the traditional "Kazakhstanskiy" chocolate bars will be among the souvenirs they will take home. Over 2 tones will be supplied for the participants of the university games. The remaining 6 tones of Rakhat products will be offered at sports facilities and official events during the Universiade. We are also happy to announce our cooperation with Dr.Web company that will ensure information security during the university games," deputy head of the Directorate of the 28th Winter Universiade Kamilla Lukpanova said on Wednesday.



The 2017 Winter Universiade is set to take place in Almaty city from January 29 till February 8, 2017. Nearly 2,000 athletes are to compete in 12 sports for 543 medals during the university games. 30,000 foreign guests are expected to visit Almaty city during the event.