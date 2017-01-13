2017 Winter Universiade organizers: There is plan C in case of warm weather and rain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During the 28th Worldwide Winter Universiade 2017 in Almaty the sports facilities will face no troubles with a sufficiency of snow on the tracks as the Universiade organizers have elaborated a few plans offering solutions to any snow shortages, an official statement reads.

At the upcoming Universiade in Almaty, four sports facilities that need a sufficient amount of snow will be engaged. These are Alatau Skiing and Biathlon Complex, Tabagan Complex, Shymbulak Alpine Skiing Resort and Sunkar International Ski Jump Complex. The Directorate has done preliminary work having the existing snow-making systems renovated at the sports facilities. In addition, the facilities have seen the water supply and treatment systems upgraded and hydrants, pumps and special artificial snow making machines installed. If the measures being taken fail to be adequate one more scenario of solutions will be provided for.

“We have a Plan C in case of warm weather and rain. Thus, we will bring in snow from the adjacent territories of the mountains. We have already figured up that Alatau Complex will need 50,000 cubic metres of snow with 30,000 cubic metres going to the biathlon track and 20,000 cubic metres - to the ski track. Given all the preliminary work done thoroughly and in detail, we have an optimistic outlook of the situation. We are confident that there will be enough snow at all the facilities of the Universiade”, said Nurzhan Abulkhair, Deputy Chief Organizer of the 28th Worldwide Winter Universiade 2017 in Almaty.



It should be added that as weather forecasts suggest Almaty may expect a warm span of weather early February. While the probability of snow shortage at the skiing and biathlon complex is high there will be enough snow at the ski jump complex.



“We have already stocked up snow for the Universiade competitions. The snow making system at our facility has fully prepared snow plus stocked up a backup snow amount. We have it more than enough and we will bring no more of it” said Ruslan Kantarbayev, Director of the Sunkar International Ski Jump Complex.



Note: the 28th Winter Universiade 2017 will take place in Almaty from 29 January to 8 February 2017. The athletes will compete in figure skating, short track speed skating, alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, cross-country skiing, ice hockey (men and women), curling, ski jumping, Nordic combined, speed skating, and freestyle skiing. Approximately 2,000 sportsmen are expected to take part in the event. Three thousand volunteers, including foreigners, will be working at the venues. Around 30,000 tourists and visitors are expected to come to Kazakhstan for this event. The competitions will be aired to 80 countries, to a total viewership of approximately one billion.