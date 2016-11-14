2017 Winter Universiade to be the largest in history - Almaty mayor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Preparation for the 2017 Winter Universiade at sports facilities in Almaty city goes as planned, Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek said at the session of the Government in Astana on Monday.

"76 days are left until the start of the Universiade which will be held from January 29 till February 8 at eight sports facilities. Everything goes as planned - three new facilities have been put into service. Those are the Almaty Arena, the Khalyk Arena, and the Athletes' Village. Modernization of six other facilities is underway," Bauyrzhan Baibek noted.



The upcoming Universiade in Almaty city is poised to become the most grandiose in terms of the number of participating countries.



"Last week Team Iran registered to participate in the university games. That means that 57 countries have already confirmed their participation. The maximum number of participating countries - 52 - was previously recorded at the 2011 Universiade in Turkey. The final number of the participating countries will be revealed on January 1," Baibek stressed.



He also assured that athletes from participating countries won't have visa problems.



"Out of 57, 45 participating countries enjoy visa-free travel with Kazakhstan. Some athletes will obtain visas at embassies, others - at airports in Kazakhstan," Baibek added.