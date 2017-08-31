EN
    10:28, 31 August 2017

    2017 World Boxing Championship: Triumph of Asian Boxing

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has once again confirmed its leading position in amateur boxing, AIBA Vice-President and ASBC President Mr. Serik Konakbayev told Kazinform.

    According to him, in the overall medal standings at the 2017 AIBA World Boxing Championship in Hamburg, the country's national team shares the second place with Uzbekistan with 6 of its boxers proceeding to the semifinals. Cuba holds the first place with 7.

    Mr. Konakbayev noted that the current World Championship is marked by a historic success of the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) as the whole, as its athletes secured 15 of the 40 medals.
    He added that American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) is second with 12 athletes in the semifinals, while European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) is third with 11, and Africa (AFBC) and Oceania Boxing Confederation (OCBC) share the fourth place with 1 boxer from each continent reaching semifinals.
    In the semifinals that will be held between August 31 to September 2, ASBC will be represented by 6 boxers from each Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and the rest three come from India, Korea, and Mongolia.
    Asian Boxing Confederation is one of 5 confederations in the structure of the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Since November 2014, ASBC has been headed by a celebrated Kazakh boxer Serik Konakbayev.
    Photo: Daniyar Mailybayev

     

