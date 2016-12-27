2017 Year of Tourism of China in Kazakhstan

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Year of Tourism of China in Kazakhstan will be opened in March 2017, Advisor of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in China Sultan Kinzhakulov told Kazinform.

"We agreed to hold a presentation and official opening of the Year of Tourism of China in Kazakhstan. The event is planned to be held in Beijing with participation of the Chinese State Administration for Tourism, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Investments and Development and other competent state bodies. Major tourist operators of the two countries are going to participate in the event", - Sultan Kinzhakulov told Kazinform.

In the beginning of 2017 Kazakhstan and China will exchange event calendars.

"Within the next year in Kazakhstan and China a number of activities for tourism development between two countries will be serially held", - the diplomat summarized.

Deputy Head of the Department of Marketing and International Cooperation of the State Tourism Administration of the People's Republic of China Fan Litao told in an interview Kazinform that the Year of Tourism of China in 2017 was announced not only in Kazakhstan, but also in Denmark, Australia, Sweden and the countries of an ASEAN.