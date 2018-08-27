2018 Asian Games: Kazakhstan hammers Singapore in water polo match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstani water polo players have gained today another victory at the 2018 Asian Games, SPORTINFORM cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakhstan men's team faced Singaporean athletes and did not have any serious problems during the match. It ended with a score of 15-4.

It should be mentioned that Kazakhstan won the starting game vs. South Korea.

Thus, the Kazakh water polo players successfully defended the title of the Asian Games champions. Moreover, they have a chance to become three-time champions as they claimed gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games.