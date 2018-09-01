EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:13, 01 September 2018 | GMT +6

    2018 Asian Games: Kazakhstan pockets another kayak sprint medal

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The last Canoe/Kayak Sprint finals have been held at the 2018 Asian Games underway in Indonesia. The Kazakh female athletes won the silver medal in the Kayak Four (K4) 500m event, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

    Inna Klinova, Irina Podoinikova, Zoya Ananchenko, and Viktoriya Kopyova defended the honor of Kazakhstan. Finishing in 1:35.452, the female athletes managed to gain silver.

    The teams of China and Uzbekistan claimed gold and bronze medals, respectively.

     

    Photo courtesy of the press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan

     

    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!