2018 Asian Games: Kazakhstan's Zakharov claims cycling track bronze

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Competing in the men's 4000m individual pursuit event at the 2018 Asian Games, Kazakh cyclist Artyom Zakharov became a bronze medalist, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

He managed to win a medal in the individual pursuit race. His opponent for the bronze was Hong Kong's Siu Wai Ko.



Sanghoon Park of the Republic of Korea and Ryo Chikatani of Japan took gold and silver medals, respectively.

PHOTO courtesy of Sali Sabirov. The press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan