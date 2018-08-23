2018 Asian Games: Mussin clinches 2nd swimming medal for Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh swimmer Adilbek Mussin won a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games underway in Indonesia, SPORTINFORM cites the national Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Finishing in 23.73 seconds in the Men's 50m Butterfly Swimming event, Mussin made it onto the podium with bronze. It was Joseph Isaac Schooling, an Olympic champion from Singapore, who came in first (23.61). The silver medal was taken by a Chinese Peng Wang (23.65).

It has already been the second swimming medal of the Kazakh national team. Earlier, Dmitriy Balandin struck bronze.