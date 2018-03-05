2018 Asian Wrestling Championships: Kazakhs claim two more medals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh wrestlers scooped one gold and one silver medal at the 2018 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, SPORTINFORM reports.

In Men's 61 kg final Nurislam Sanayev beat Japan's Kazuya Koyanagi 6-2, becoming the champion, while Adilet Davlumbayev became silver medalist after losing to Mohammad Javad Ebrahimi of Iran 2-5.

Earlier, Daulet Niyazbekov became the best in 55 kg weight category and Daniyar Kaisanov (70 kg) and Azamat Dauletbekov claimed bronze (84 kg).

Фото: SPORTINFORM