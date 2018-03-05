EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:22, 05 March 2018 | GMT +6

    2018 Asian Wrestling Championships: Kazakhs claim two more medals

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh wrestlers scooped one gold and one silver medal at the 2018 Asian Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, SPORTINFORM reports.

    In Men's 61 kg final Nurislam Sanayev beat Japan's Kazuya Koyanagi 6-2, becoming the champion, while Adilet Davlumbayev became silver medalist after losing to Mohammad Javad Ebrahimi of Iran 2-5.

    Earlier, Daulet Niyazbekov became the best in 55 kg weight category and Daniyar Kaisanov (70 kg) and Azamat Dauletbekov claimed bronze (84 kg).

    Фото: SPORTINFORM

    Tags:
    Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!