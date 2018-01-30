2018 Bandy World Championship: Issaliyev leads Kazakhstan past USA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In its second match at the 2018 World Cup in Khabarovsk, the Kazakh team defeated USA 14:1, SPORTINFORM reports.

Rauan Issaliyev of Kazakhstan became the top scorer of the game, scoring four goals.

Having won both of the first two games, Team Kazakhstan currently leads in the Pool B of Division A.

As previously reported, on January 29, Kazakhstanis beat Hungary scoring 29 unanswered goals.

Tomorrow, the Kazakh squad will play against Germany.

The 2018 Bandy World Championship is taking place in Russian Khabarovsk and Chinese Harbin from January 29 to February 4th.