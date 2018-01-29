13:49, 29 January 2018 | GMT +6
2018 Bandy World Championship: Kazakhstan fends off Hungary
ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the first game of the 2018 World Cup in the Russian city of Khabarovsk, Team Kazakhstan did not leave a chance to Hungary scoring 29 unanswered goals, SPORTINFORM reports.
In another game in Pool B of Division A, USA beat Germany 14-4.
On January 30, Kazakhstan is scheduled to play against the U.S.
The 2018 Bandy World Championship is taking place in Russian Khabarovsk and Chinese Harbin from January 29 to February 4th.