2018 Bandy World Championship: Kazakhstan loses to Finland in bronze final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Team Kazakhstan suffered its second defeat at the 2018 Bandy World Championship, Kazinform reports.

After losing in the semifinals to Sweden 5-4, Kazakhstan proceeded to the bronze final to play Finland.

The game which was held in the Russian city of Khabarovsk ended in Finland's victory 4-8.

It should be noted that Kazakhstan is a six-time bronze medalist of the world championships.

Now tomorrow's final game will be the 16th between Russia and Sweden since 1991.