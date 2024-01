ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national team of Kazakhstan proceeded to the semifinals of the 2018 Bandy World Championship after beating Norway 6-1, Sports.kz reports.

In semifinals, which will be held on Saturday, Kazakhs are set to meet with the winner of Sweden-Hungary face-off.

The 2018 Bandy World Championship is taking place in Russian Khabarovsk and Chinese Harbin from January 29 to February 4.