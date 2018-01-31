2018 Bandy World Championship: Kazakhstan wins third consecutive game

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Team Kazakhstan won the third game in a row at the 2018 World Cup in Khabarovsk, Sports.kz reports.

In the final game of the Pool B of Division A, Team Kazakhstan defeated Germany 17-2. Thus, winning all three games of the first stage and taking the first place in the Pool.

Kazakhstan's opponent for the quarterfinals will be determined later.

The 2018 Bandy World Championship is taking place in Russian Khabarovsk and Chinese Harbin from January 29 to February 4th.