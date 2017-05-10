2018 Grammy Awards relocate to New York

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM Next year's Grammy awards, the Grammy's 60th anniversary, will move to New York City, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday.

The Grammy Awards will take place at New York City's Madison Square Garden (MSG) on Jan. 28, 2018, after 14 years at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The move is estimated to bring 200 million U.S. dollars in economic benefit to New York City, according to the Recording Academy.

"While we are best known for Music's Biggest Night, we serve the music community year-round, and a large part of that community is alive and thriving in New York City and on the East Coast," Recording Academy President Neil Portnow said in a statement.

"As a native New Yorker and lifelong supporter of the city's vibrant arts scene, I couldn't be more excited to return in 2018 and celebrate 60 years of honoring the best of the best in recorded sound in the world-class venue that is Madison Square Garden."

James L. Dolan, executive chairman of the Madison Square Garden Company, welcomed the relocation.

"MSG has been the site of many of the most legendary and enduring moments in music history, and we think the 2018 Grammys will be a perfect addition to that great legacy," said Dolan.

Throughout much of the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, the Grammys essentially rotated back and forth between New York City and Los Angeles.

Source: Xinhua .