TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    08:00, 11 December 2017 | GMT +6

    2018 IIHF World U20 Championship - Division I: Kazakhstan beats Germany

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the Group A of Division I of 2018 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships team Kazakhstan beat Germany, Sports.kz reports.

    Germany scored first in the beginning of the second period. Samat Daniyar's double in the third almost brought victory to the Kazakhs, but Leon Gawanke goal in the last minute send the game into overtime, in which Kazakhs were stronger.

    On December 11, Kazakhstan will meet with Latvia.

    Kazakhstan U-20 - Germany U-20 3-2 OT (0-0, 0-1, 2-1, 1-0)

    Goals:

    0-1 - 20:58 Jahnke (Bokk) Equalstrength
    1-1 - 42:43 Daniyar (Orekhov) Powerplay
    2-1 - 45:11 Daniyar (Beketayev) Powerplay
    2-2 - 58:43 Gawanke (Walther) Equalstrength
    3-2 - 63:57 Gatiyatov (Orekhov) Equalstrength

    Goalkeepers: Karatayev - Pantkowski

    Penalties: 8-22 (2-4, 4-2, 2-16, 0-0).

     

    Sport Hockey Top Story
