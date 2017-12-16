EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:30, 16 December 2017 | GMT +6

    2018 IIHF World U20 Championship: Kazakhstan beats Austria

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the Division I game of the 2018 World Junior Ice Hockey Championship in Courchevel, Kazakhstan defeated Austria, moving one step closer to the elite division, SPORTINFORM reports.

    Now the fate of the tickets to the top division will be decided in the matches between Kazakhstan and France and Latvia and Germany.

    Kazakhstan - Austria 3-2 (3-1, 0-1, 0-0)

    Goals:

    0-1 - Baumgartner, 01:23
    1-1 - Pismarkin (Gatiyatov, Nazarenko), 01:52
    2-1 - Gusseinov (Polokhov), 06:28
    3-1 - Nazarenko (Beketayev), 06:51
    3-2 - Baumgartner (Klockl, Maier), 22:30 GB

     

    Sport Hockey
