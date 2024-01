ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin proceeded to the semifinals of the ATP Irving Challenger, Sports.kz reports.

In quarterfinals, Mikhail defeated ATP's 112th-ranked Bjorn Fratangelo of the USA in two sets 6:3, 6:3.

His next match at the tournament Kukushkin will hold against another American Steve Johnson (52).

Photo credit: kapital.kz