10:34, 16 March 2018 | GMT +6
2018 Irving Tennis Classic: Kukushkin beats Donaldson, earns spot in quarterfinals
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin has reached the quarterfinals of the Irving Challenger, Sports.kz reports.
In the 1/8 of the tournament, ATP's 89th-ranked Kukushkin beat Jared Donaldson (48) of the USA 6:3, 6:3.
In the quarterfinals, Mikhail will meet with the ATP's 112th-ranked Bjorn Fratangelo.
As previously reported, earlier Kazakh player defeated another American, Austin Krajicek 6:7, 6:4, 7:5.
Photo courtesy of prosports.kz