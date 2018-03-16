EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:34, 16 March 2018 | GMT +6

    2018 Irving Tennis Classic: Kukushkin beats Donaldson, earns spot in quarterfinals

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin has reached the quarterfinals of the Irving Challenger, Sports.kz reports.

    In the 1/8 of the tournament, ATP's 89th-ranked Kukushkin beat Jared Donaldson (48) of the USA 6:3, 6:3.

    In the quarterfinals, Mikhail will meet with the ATP's 112th-ranked Bjorn Fratangelo.

    As previously reported, earlier Kazakh player defeated another American, Austin Krajicek 6:7, 6:4, 7:5.

    Photo courtesy of prosports.kz

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!