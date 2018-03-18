2018 Irving Tennis Classic: Kukushkin beats Johnson, books spot in the final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin made his way to the final of the ATP Irving Challenger, SPORTINFORM reports.

In semi-finals, Mikhail beat Steve Johnson (52) of the USA. It was their fourth face-off and prior to this match, the head2head score was 2:2.

In the final game of the tournament, Kukushkin will play against ATP 108th-ranked Italian Matteo Berretini.

As previously reported on his way to the final, Kazakh player defeated the USA's Bjorn Fratangelo, Jared Donaldson, and Austin Krajicek.