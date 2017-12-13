2018 KHL All-Star Game: Head coah of Chernyshev Division team named

MINSK. KAZINFORM Andrei Skabelka of Belarus has been named the head coach of the Chernyshev Division team at the 2018 KHL All-Star Game, BelTA learned from the KHL press service.

The Belarusian specialist is currently the head coach of HC Avangard Omsk, one of the leaders of the KHL Eastern Conference. In 2016 Andrei Skabelka together with Ilya Vorobyev led the team of the KHL Eastern Conference.



The full playing rosters for the All-Star Game were completed on 8 December, and the referees for the big event have already been named as Sergei Kulakov and Sergei Gusev, while the chosen linesmen are Ivan Sazonov and Alexander Sadovnikov.



The KHL All-Star Game is scheduled for 13-14 January 2018 as part of the Week of Hockey Stars in Astana, Kazakhstan. The first hockey show took place in Red Square in Moscow in 2009.