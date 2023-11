ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's national hockey team has won over Norwegians in the first match of F Group of the 2018 Olympics final qualification round.

The Kazakh team won in overtime – 4:3, Sports.kz reported.

On September 2, at 20:00 Kazakhstanis will play against France, which has defeated Italy in overtime 2:1 today.

Kazsport channel will broadcast the match live