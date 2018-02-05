2018 Winter Olympics: Gracenote rates Kazakhstan's medal chances

ALMATY. KAZINFORM International data analytics company Gracenote predicts Team Kazakhstan will win one medal in PyeongChang, South Korea, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the updated virtual medal table, Gracenote projects the Kazakh team will rank 27th with 1 bronze medal.

The forecasted medal for Kazakhstan will be won by freestyle skier Dmitriy Reikherd in moguls.

Gracenote's predictions are based on previous results on major international events.

It should be noted that earlier Gracenote experts did not include Kazakh athletes in its virtual medal table.

Kazakhstan took part in six Winter Olympic Games, winning medals in four of them, except 2002 and 2006.

The 2018 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 9 to February 25, 2018, in PyeongChang, South Korea.