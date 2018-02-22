2018 Winter Olympics: Kazakh biathletes finish 14th in women's relay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh biathlon team of Galina Vishnevskaya, Darya Klimina, Alina Raikova, and Olga Poltoranina finished 14th in the Women's 4x6km Relay at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Games, SPORTINFORM reports.

The Kazakh biathletes came 2.14 minutes behind the gold winners, the Belarusian team. Silver and bronze medals were taken by Sweden and France, respectively.

It is worth noting Germany's unsuccessful performance as the team, it was the eighth to cross the finish line.



Photo: Izturgan Aldauyev