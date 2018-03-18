EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:19, 18 March 2018 | GMT +6

    2018 Winter Paralympics: 'Great Kazakh trio' sixth in 4x2.5km Open Relay

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Paralymians took the sixth place in the 4x2.5km Open Relay race on the last day of the 2018 Winter Paralympics in PyeonChang, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In this race, the 'great Kazakh trio' Alexandr Kolyadin, Denis Petrenko, and Alexandr Gerlits showed the sixth result with (24:21.2), 1:34.6 behind the leaders, Ukraine. The second and third places went to Canada (+50.0) and Germany (+53.4), respectively.

    As previously reported, earlier Alexandr Kolyadin won the gold for Team Kazakhstan in Men's 1.5km Sprint Classiс Standing. This became the first Winter Paralympics medal in the national team's history.

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!