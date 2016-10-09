2018 World Cup: Kazakh coach takes blame for devastating loss in Montenegro

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Montenegro devastated Kazakhstan's national football team 5:0 in the 2018 World Cup Europe Qualifier in Group E at Podgorica City Stadium on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

At first, the hosts played very cautious, but then Zarko Tomasevic of Montenegro put them on the scoreboard in the 24th minute of the match.



The incident involving Kazakh captain Bauyrzhan Islamkhan who was shown yellow card and will miss the next match gave Montenegro ‘green light'. Fatos Beciraj. Jalal Hosseini, Stevan Jovetic and Stefan Savic all scored much to the delight of the home crowd.



At the post-match press conference head coach of the Kazakh squad Talgat Baisufinov said he has no idea what happened to his players in the second half of the match. Baisufinov said his players ‘obviously lacked freshness'.



He also took the blame for the 5:0 loss upon himself, adding that his team will do their best in the next match.



Kazakhstan leaves Podgorica empty-handed. They will host Romania at the Astana Arena Stadium on October 11.



