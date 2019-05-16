2019 AEF: Tokayev meets leading foreign experts in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with the leading foreign experts - participants of the XII Astana Economic Forum, Akorda press service says.

The roundtable meeting discussed global tendencies in world economy, trade and politics. The meeting focused also on the prospects of development of Kazakhstan and Central Asia, as well as the implementation of China's One Belt, One Road initiative.



Former Vice Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve System, ex-Governor of the Bank of Israel Stanley Fischer expressed his view on the current situation in global economy. He touched upon the key factors of monetary policy which may ensure stable economic growth in today's circumstances. The expert pointed out an essential role of education in achieving success in any area.



Professor of the University of Oxford Peter Frankopan gave an evaluation to the integration processes in Central Asia and within the Eurasian space as well as the implementation of China's One Belt, One Road project.



Ex-President of Colombia, Nobel Peace Laureate Juan Manuel Santos Calderón noted the importance of peaceful dialogue in all the conflict situations and told about the threats posed by the current political instability in Venezuela for the Latin American economies and entire world.



Director of the IMD World Competitiveness Centre Arturo Bris, Dean of the Institute for New Structural Economics of Peking University Justin Yifu Lin, founder of The Other Canon Foundation Eric Reinert, CEO of Nokia Corporation Risto Siilasmaa, Chairman of The Boston Consulting Group Hans-Paul Bürkner participated in the discussion.



Addressing the participants, Kassym Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan entered a new era with new ambitious plans and strategy. "Successful implementation of this strategy should play an important role in the country's rise. We are open for cooperation with all our neighbors and strategic partners. Kazakhstan will henceforth rely on best international experience in implementation of its development programmes . Improving people's wellbeing, development of education and healthcare is a priority for us," said the President.



Upon completion of the meeting, the Head of State thanked the participants for a constructive dialogue and valuable recommendations.

