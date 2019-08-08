2019 Army Games: Kazakh team stands second in Equestrian Marathon

MONGOLIA. KAZINFORM Kazakh team finished second in the Aravt Equestrian Marathon contest during the 5th International Army Games, leaving Russian and Kyrgyz teams behind. The contest held in Mongolia was won by the host country team, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

The Equestrian Marathon is a new competition in the programme of the Army Games. The contest includes 2 stages: a 130km marathon and a short medley relay.

Recall that the 5th International Army Games were officially opened at the Alabino training range in Moscow region on August 3. This year, the Games will be held on August 3-17 at 21 military training ranges of 10 countries and in water areas of the Caspian, Baltic seas and the Persian Gulf.