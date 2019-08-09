2019 Army Games: Kazakhstan advanced into Tank Biathlon 1/2 final

MOSCOW REGION. KAZINFORM The first stage of the Tank Biathlon competition of the 5th International Army Games came to an end at the Alabino military range in Moscow region. Kazakhstan made it to the semifinal in the team event, the press service of the Defense Ministry informs.

On Thursday, in individual race, the third tank crew of Kazakhstan covered the distance in 22 minutes 39 seconds. The overall time of the three Kazakh crews made 1 hour 6 minutes 42 seconds.

8 teams have advanced into the semifinal. They are the crews from Russia, China, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Venezuela and Syria.