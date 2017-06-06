2019 may be declared Year of Book in CIS

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The year 2019 may be declared the Year of Book in the CIS, 2020 - the Year of the 75th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. This proposal of a number of countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States was supported at the joint session of the Council for Humanitarian Cooperation and the board of the CIS Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation. The session took place at the Business and Culture Complex of the Belarusian embassy in Russia under the leadership of Belarus' Information Minister Lilia Ananich on 5 June, BelTA learned from the press service of the diplomatic mission.

The participants of the event discussed the preparations for the 12th CIS Forum of Creative and Scientific Intellectuals in Moscow, the topics of joint events for the coming years. They also approved the plan of interstate projects which will be implemented with the assistance of the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation in 2018. It included traditional campaigns of the fund, namely the Forum of Creative and Scientific Intellectuals, conferment of awards The Stars of the Commonwealth and The Commonwealth of Debuts, the International Forum of Victors, and events dedicated to the Year of Culture in the CIS. These are the festival of documentaries in Minsk, the youth theater forum in Yerevan, the museum program Traditions for the Future in Astana, a cinema school in Batumi, and the Belarusian international media forum Partnership for the Future: Priorities of the Modern Civilization. On the whole, the plan of the fund includes more than 60 events in 2018.



According to Lilia Ananich, Belarus is not only an active participant of integration processes in the CIS but also an initiator of many landmark projects, Kazinform has learned from BelTA .